OBITUARY: Maryland Christine Bennett

By
Jen Haley
-
Maryland-Christine-Bennett

Maryland Christine Bennett of the Bethesda Community, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at age 85.

She retired from Apcom, Inc. after sixteen years of service.

Preceded in death by husband, Johnnie R. Bennett, Sr.; son, Ricky Bennett and great-grandchild, Chevy Robison.

Survived by: sons, Danny Sr. (Kathy) Bennett and Tim (Candy) Bennett; sister, Margie Smithers; grandchildren, Danny Bennett, Jr., Brad Bennett, Amanda Robison, Jessica (Justin) Sweeney, Crystal (Elliott) Bowman, Tammy (Scott) Whidby and Dinah Ashworth; eleven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service online, please follow the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY2ODQ4NzYyNTIxOTA5OCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

 

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet
Previous articleOBITUARY: Danny Wayne Williamson
Jen Haley
Growing up in rural Upstate New York, Jennifer has always enjoyed the simple pleasures in life. She is an outspoken advocate for animal rights and has opened her home to many rescues over the years. In her spare time, she enjoys antiquing, hiking, and gardening.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here