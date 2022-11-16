OBITUARY: Maryland Christine Bennett

Maryland Christine Bennett of the Bethesda Community, Tennessee passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at age 85.

She retired from Apcom, Inc. after sixteen years of service.

Preceded in death by husband, Johnnie R. Bennett, Sr.; son, Ricky Bennett and great-grandchild, Chevy Robison.

Survived by: sons, Danny Sr. (Kathy) Bennett and Tim (Candy) Bennett; sister, Margie Smithers; grandchildren, Danny Bennett, Jr., Brad Bennett, Amanda Robison, Jessica (Justin) Sweeney, Crystal (Elliott) Bowman, Tammy (Scott) Whidby and Dinah Ashworth; eleven great-grandchildren and six great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, with Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Grandsons and great-grandsons will serve as pallbearers. Visitation will be 11:00 AM until service time on Wednesday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service online, please follow the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY2ODQ4NzYyNTIxOTA5OCZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

