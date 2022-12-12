OBITUARY: Mary William Tadros

Mary William Tadros, age 50, of Brentwood, Tennessee passed away on Monday, December 5, 2022.

Mary has received her associate degree with honors in Christian leadership, and worked as a translator/interpreter in her family business—Tadros Translation.

Mary was a woman of strong faith. She dedicated her life to serve the Lord. She loved to sing and lead worship in the church. She loved nature, birds and young animals. She was sweet, kind and generous. She will forever be missed and remembered!

Mary is preceded in death by her father, William Tadros.

She is survived by her mother, Gamalat Farag; brothers, Victor Tadros and Tony Tadros; sister Vivian Tadros; and many other loving family members in Tennessee, California, France and Egypt.

A funeral service was held at 2:00 PM Sunday, December 11, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Entombment in the Remembrance Mausoleum at Williamson Memorial Gardens will follow.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Mary’s memory to World Christian Broadcasting, 605 Bradley Ct., Franklin, TN 37067 www.worldchristian.org

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

To view the service live, please visit the link below:

https://view.oneroomstreaming.com/index.php?data=MTY3MDcwNjk2MTIyMzk3MSZvbmVyb29tLWFkbWluJmNvcHlfbGluaw==

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/