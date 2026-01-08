OBITUARY: Mary Virginia Myers

Mary Virginia Myers, 95, a longtime resident of Franklin, Tennessee, passed away on January 6, 2026, in Franklin.

Virginia, known by her friends as Jenny and her family by Nona, was born in Nashville to Frank and Louise Arnold on June 30, 1930. She married Martin L. Myers, Jr., in 1947, and was his loving and devoted wife for 63 years. She worked in bookkeeping and accounting, including for Berry’s Chapel Church of Christ, where she was a longtime member. She was a life member of Ladies for Lipscomb and a 20-year volunteer at Williamson Medical Center. She was also actively involved in Inner City Ministries, Youth Encouragement Services, and World Bible School and supported evangelism in a variety of ways.

Mary Virginia Myers is preceded in death by her husband, Martin L. Myers, Jr., and mother, Louise Harris. She is survived by her children, Martin L. Myers, III (Dianne) and Deborah Boyd (Don); grandchildren, Jennifer Baldock (Jud); Julie Damp (Peter); Cortney Oglesby (Brandon); Lauren Stevens (Scott); and great-grandchildren, Myers Baldock, Elizabeth Baldock, Anna Claire Damp, Anders Damp, Miles Damp, Hank Stevens, Aiden Oglesby, and Logan Stevens.

Visitation with the family will be from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Monday, January 12, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin, Tennessee, followed by a celebration of her life there at 2:00 p.m.

Burial will follow at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be directed to World Christian Broadcasting (worldchristian.org).

The family of Mary Virginia Myers would like to extend their sincere thanks to all those who have loved and supported her over the years, especially in these last days. That list is too long to detail, but she loved you all, too.