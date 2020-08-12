OBITUARY: Mary Vaughn Whidby

Mrs. Mary Whidby, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away August 12, 2020. She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Alex & Avalyn Vaughn.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Arthur “Jaco” Whidby; son, Randall Whidby; daughter in-law, Kathy Whidby; brothers, George Vaughn and James Vaughn; sisters, Christine Reed and Gladys Hulan.

She is survived by her son, Wayne (Donna) Whidby; daughter, Sue (Jackie) Wilson; brothers, Jackie Vaughn, Raymond Vaughn, Bobby Vaughn and Richard Vaughn; sisters, Dorothy “Dot” Newcome and Betty Ann Duncan; grandchildren, Jeff (Jessica) Whidby, Chris (Christie) Whidby, Katie Whidby, Joe (Amy) Whidby and Dani Sims; seven great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, August 15, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Gary Fewell will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association. The Whidby family would like to express their gratitude to Janice Martin Walls for the care Mary received. Visitation will be 4-8PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com