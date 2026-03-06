Mary Sue Brown Diamond, age 84, of Brentwood, Tennessee, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 28, 2026. She was born in Parma, Missouri, June 23, 1941, to the late Arvle Dewey and Susan Thomazine Lee Brown. The Brown family were early entrepreneurs in Parma, operating a bar, pool hall, delivery business, and other local ventures. Mary Sue often spoke of those early years with pride and fondness, shaped by hard work, resourcefulness, and a strong sense of community.

When she was in the ninth grade, her family moved to Kissimmee, Florida, where she graduated from Osceola High School. Soon after, she moved to Virginia and began working at NASA, serving in the group supporting astronaut John Glenn. She treasured several handwritten notes from Mr. Glenn — keepsakes from a remarkable season of her life that she remembered with deep gratitude.

While living in Virginia, Mary Sue welcomed her daughter, Vicki Renea Brent Reed. Later, after moving to Nashville, Tennessee, she welcomed her son, William Warren Brent, Jr.

In 1974, while living in Nashville, Mary Sue became a Christian at Hermitage Hills Baptist Church. Her faith in Christ sustained her through life’s challenges and joys alike. Though she later attended churches of many denominations as she moved, her belief remained a quiet and constant guide.

Following her divorce in 1978, Mary Sue reentered the workforce and began what would become a distinguished federal career with the United States Farmers Home Administration. Through determination, professionalism, and perseverance, she progressed through the ranks and ultimately retired as a GS-13, serving as State Environmental Coordinator. She — and all of us — took great pride in what she accomplished as a high school-educated single mother building a respected federal career throughout the 1970s, 1980s, and 1990s. Staying true to her entrepreneurial roots, Mary Sue also ran a sewing business creating custom curtains. Many families in middle Tennessee have curtains by Mary Sue.

After many years of what she fondly called “single independence,” Mary Sue met the love of her life, Howard Laverne Diamond of Pensacola, Florida. They were married on January 17, 2004. Her years with Howard were among the happiest of her life. Together they built a joyful partnership filled with laughter, companionship, travel, and adventure.

For several years they enjoyed life as snowbirds before settling in Fort Myers, Florida. There they embraced retirement to the fullest — attending community dances and parades, participating in talent shows, enjoying the beach, playing very serious card games, and forming treasured friendships. Mary Sue continued living in Fort Myers until after Howard’s passing on September 8, 2022.

In her final season, seeking to be closer to family, Mary Sue moved to Traditions at Mills Creek in Brentwood. True to form, she quickly immersed herself in activities and built new friendships. The family is deeply grateful for the friends she made there, the loving and professional caregivers who served her with kindness and compassion, and the hospice team at Gentiva, whose skill, and dignity brought comfort and peace in her final days. Caregivers are amazing humans!

Mary Sue truly never met a stranger — and if she did, they wouldn’t remain one for long. She loved people, conversations, and connections. A quick errand often turned into a long visit, and no checkout line was safe from becoming a social gathering. She was always “willing to go.” Fun was not optional; it was a priority.

She drove her red convertible Mustang almost to the very end. To her, speed limits felt more like thoughtful suggestions.

She had countless sayings, but her grandchildren were most likely to hear, “I love you a bushel and a peck and a hug around your neck,” delivered with enthusiasm and affection. She was generous with her words of love and never hesitant to say, “I love you.” She was equally generous with her opinions and her wit.

Food was one of her love languages. She made legendary buttermilk biscuits, sweet tea, homemade strawberry shortcake, and many other family favorites that brought everyone to the table. If you left her house hungry, it was your own fault.

Mary Sue traveled widely, embraced adventure, and rarely turned down an opportunity to experience something new. She especially loved attending her grandchildren’s events and celebrating their milestones. And no one — absolutely no one — sang her unique version of “Happy Birthday” quite like Mary Sue. It was unforgettable.

Mary Sue is survived by her daughter, Vicki Reed (the late James Reed); granddaughter Brittney Reed Harris (Zakk); son Warren Brent Jr. (Karen, whom she loved like a daughter); grandsons William Warren Brent III and Isaac Charles Brent.

She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Howard Diamond; her parents, Arvle Dewey (A.D.) and Thomazine Brown; and her siblings Billy B Brown; Arvalee Kerr (Tunney); Pauletta Scott (Ira); Yvonne Moore (Joe); and Duke Brown (Sadie).

Visitation will be held Saturday, March 14, from 1:30 PM until 3:00 PM at:

The Church at Nolensville

7388 Nolensville Road

Nolensville TN, 37135

A family funeral service will follow from 3:00 PM until 4:00 PM. The family is grateful for the love and support shown during this time.

In lieu of sending flowers, the family asks that donations be made to The Onsite Foundation in Mary Sue’s Memory.

Funeral Services Provided By

Alternative Cremation & Funeral Service – Franklin

206B Cool Springs Blvd. Suite 201, Franklin, TN 37067

This obituary was published by Alternative Cremation and Funeral Service.

