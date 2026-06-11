Mary Sue Birks, affectionately known as Sue, passed away peacefully on June 8, 2026, in Franklin, Tennessee, surrounded by her loving family.

Born Mary Sue Basford on March 29, 1940, Sue lived a full and meaningful life marked by devotion to her family and a passion for the simple joys that brought her happiness. Sue’s proudest accomplishment was undoubtedly her family, a legacy she nurtured with boundless love and care.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Scybert and Myra Basford, her beloved husband Carl Arthur Birks, and her sister Dorothy Sarah Bonee.

She leaves behind a rich tapestry of relatives who will cherish her memory dearly. Her surviving family includes her daughters Kathy Allen (Mike) Van Grinsven and Lisa Allen (Bill) Jordan; her stepson Neil (Seamora) Birks; grandchildren Heather Jordan (Joseph) Brent, Taylor (Magen) Jordan, Kristina Van Grinsven (Doug) Campbell, and Emily Van Grinsven (Hunter) Ramsey; as well as four great-grandchildren. Each held a special place in Sue’s heart, and her love for them was evident in all she did.

Sue was a woman of many interests and talents. She had a deep love for flowers, expressing this passion through her gardening, flower arranging skill and the joy she found in nurturing blooms. Music was a significant part of her life; she sang with the Sweet Adaline’s and contributed her voice at Coffers Chapel and Brentwood Baptist Church, enriching the lives of those around her through song. Prior to moving to The Fountains of Franklin, she was an active member of The Thompson’s Station Church. Sue was admired for her skill as a seamstress, creating beautiful works that reflected her creativity and attention to detail.

Friends and family are invited to remember and celebrate Sue’s life during a visitation and memorial service on June 12, 2026, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home & Cremation Service, located at 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN. The visitation will begin at 3:00 p.m., followed by the memorial service at 4:00 p.m. These gatherings will honor her memory and provide an opportunity for all whose lives she touched to pay their respects. Mary Sue Birks will be remembered not only for her accomplishments and talents but for the warmth and kindness she extended to all who knew her. Her spirit remains alive in her family and all whose lives she enriched. Her legacy of love and devotion continues to inspire, and her memory will be cherished forever.

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.