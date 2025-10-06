OBITUARY: Mary Ruth Gentry Herbert

Mary Ruth Gentry Herbert, lovingly known as “Ruthie,” age 95, of Franklin, TN passed away October 2, 2025. She was born in Triune, TN to the late E.B. and Eugenia Gentry on February 27, 1930.

Ruthie lived a long and beautiful life marked by faith, love, and joy. She was happiest tending to her flower garden, traveling, strolling through shops, taking long walks, and enjoying a wonderful meal preferably including dessert with family and friends.

A devoted member of Franklin Church of Christ, Ruthie cherished her church family and friends and drew strength from her deep faith. Above all, she adored her own family, pouring her love and care into each generation.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Thomas McEwen Herbert and sisters, Catherine Foster, Martha Waggoner and Jean Mangrum.

She is survived by her son, Randy (Malorie) Herbert; grandchildren, Tom (Lizzy) Herbert, Dan Herbert, and Olivia (Ben) Lehning; great grandchildren, Maggie Herbert, Mac Herbert and Evelyn Lehning; brother, Charles Gentry; several special nieces and nephews.

A funeral service will be held at 1PM Monday, October 13, 2025 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the American Heart Association, the American Cancer Society, or the charity of your choice.