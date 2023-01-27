OBITUARY: Mary Rita Wadsworth

Mary Rita Wadsworth, age 96, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Born in Jasper, Indiana to the late Louis and Clarissa Geisler Vonderschmidt, she was an alumni of St. Joseph Infirmary and was a registered nurse.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, John Milton Wadsworth, II; sisters, Imelda Hadden and Thelma Elliott; and brother, Donald Vonderschmidt.

Survived by sons, John Milton (Audrey) Wadsworth, III, Thomas William (Darlene) Wadsworth, Robert Louis (Sharon) Wadsworth and Lawrence Alan (Whitney) Wadsworth; daughters, Mary Kathleen (David) Forrest and Susan Marie (David) Davis; 15 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren and one on the way; and 2 great-great-grandchildren and one on the way.

Funeral Mass will be at 11:00 AM Monday, January 30, 2023 at the Catholic Church of the Nativity with Father Jerry Strange, Celebrant. Visitation will be one hour prior to the mass at the church. Interment will follow at Spring Hill Memorial Park.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL PARK, FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

