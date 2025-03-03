OBITUARY: Mary Louise Jones

Mary Louise Jones life came to an end on Wednesday, February 26, 2025 at the age of 85 at St. Thomas Midtown Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mary was born on May 31, 1939 in Franklin, Williamson County Tennessee to the parents of Susie Mae Hodge and William H. Jones, Sr.

She leaves to cherish her memories; daughters, Darlenia (Michael) Douglas-Patton and Alanda (Rev. James Leslie I) Jones-Leslie; grandsons, Terrance Patton, James (Camilla) Leslie, II, Jarius (Jazmine) Leslie, Jared Leslie; great-granddaughters, Shayla Leslie, Avani Patton and Angel Neal; great-grandsons, Solomon Leslie, NaShawn Keel, Christian Keel; aunts, Dillie Hodge, Patricia Ann Hodge, Nora Jane Hodge; special cousins, Robert Hodge and Susie Posey many other cousins and friends special friends, Ms. Beech, Ms. Bailey and Ms. Regina.

Mrs. Jones will lie in state on Friday, March 7, 2025 from 12:00 until 5 at Waters Funeral Home 1408 Columbia Ave. Franklin, Tennessee.

Visitation with family, Saturday, March 8, 2025 from 10:00 until 11:00 at Pleasant Valley Primitive Baptist Church, 604 Mt. Hope Street, Franklin, Tennessee with funeral to begin at 11:00. Elder Gary Patterson, officiating, Elder James Leslie eulogist. https://www.articobits.com/obituaries/waters-funeral-home-inc

Interment Pinecrest Memorial, Columbia, Tennessee.

