OBITUARY: Mary Lou Roberts

Mary Lou Roberts, age 77 of Brentwood, TN passed away on February 9, 2022 at Williamson Medical Center.

She was born on March 30, 1944 in Washington, D.C. to the late Lt. Cdr Lawrence A. Chappell and Dorothy Murto Chappell Hancock.

Mary Lou graduated from Logan High School in Logan, Iowa in 1962. She attended Northwest Missouri State University, where she earned her Bachelor’s Degree in 1965. She earned her Master’s Degree in the 1980s from Tennessee State University.

Mary Lou was a kindergarten teacher for over 35 years in Iowa, Kansas, and Tennessee. She spent the majority of her career in Davidson County Schools at Warner Elementary and Caldwell Elementary. She was known for her compassionate and creative teaching and co-authored a series of educational children’s books with Lorraine Long. Mary Lou was very active in her retirement. She traveled across the country to meet her Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority sisters and took many trips with family and friends. She loved to cook and entertain, host bridge and Bunco, paint, knit, and make cards.

She was so proud of her family and adored her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Dr. Dean B. Roberts; she is survived by daughter, Stephanie (John) Hull; son, Breck (Elaine) Roberts; grandchildren, Jessica, J.R. & Jacob Hull, and Jordan & Ridge Roberts; sisters, Patricia (Allen Templeton) Nordstrom, Barbara (Kenneth) Pitt, and Carol (William) Lynch, and special family, Lynette (Nate) Hicks and Allegra, Nigel & Aiden Hicks.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, February 13, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Jim Taylor officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in the name of Mary Lou Roberts – (Memorial ID 22836660) to St. Jude Children’s Hospital supporting the Blood Donor Center, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Visitation will begin at 1:00 PM and continue until service time on Sunday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

