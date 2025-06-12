OBITUARY: Mary Lou Reece Bennett

Mary Lou Reece Bennett peacefully entered eternal rest on Thursday, May 8, 2025.

Born to the late Thelma Graham and Ferd Reece on September 2nd, 1938 in the coal-mining town of Allen Junction, West Virginia, Mary was a beloved daughter, wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, and devoted friend to many over her long life.

Mary and her husband began their life together in Charleston, West Virginia, then moving to Virginia, and New Jersey before landing in Nashville, Tennessee with their young daughters in 1967. They enjoyed the beauty and weather in Tennessee so much they made it their forever home.

Mary had a fulfilling career as a registered nurse for many years, beginning at McMillan Hospital in Charleston, West Virginia and then completed 27 years in a surgical setting at St. Thomas Hospital in Nashville, TN.

Mary had many interests including gardening, reading, music, crafts, bird watching and spending time with family/friends. She was known as an excellent cook and baker, and took great pride in gifting her cakes, breads and cookies to friends, colleagues, and neighbors.

She is predeceased by her beloved husband of over 63 years, Clarence E. Bennett. Survived by daughters Susan Bennett, Julie Fette (Chris), grandchildren Reece Bennett, Eva Fette and Cara Bennett, niece Toni Reno and family.

The family is forever grateful to Mary Scott, her caregiver and dear friend, as well as the staff of Gentiva Hospice and The Reserve at Spring Hill.

To honor Mary’s wishes, a private family memorial service will be held at a later date. In remembrance of Mary, the family requests that any donations be made to a charity of your choice.