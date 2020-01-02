Mary Loretta Nash, age 84 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, December 30, 2019.

Loretta was born in Williamson Co., on August 19, 1935, daughter of the late Ed & Juanita Tidwell. She was a long-time member of the Franklin Church of Christ.

She is preceded in death by her brother, Leonard D. “L.D.” Tidwell.

Survivors include her loving husband of 62 years, Charles M. Nash; Son, Charles E. “Chuck” (Deborah) Nash; daughter, Bonnie (Frank) Daugherty; brother, Richard A. “Dicky” Tidwell; grandchildren, Lauren A. Nash, Stewart A. Nash & Tamara (Will) Sanders; great-grandchild, Lilly Sanders.

The Family will receive friends on Wednesday, January 1, 2020 from 3:00 PM – 6:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home where a funeral service will be held on Thursday, January 2, 2020 at 12:00 PM, visitation 1 hour prior to service. Boyd Nash & Mitch Davis officiating.

Pallbearers will be Ron Adams, Don Adair, Phil Barnes, Jimmy Frasier, David Coleman & Steve Mason.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the caregivers of NHC Franklin.

Memorials may take the form of donations to the Alzheimer’s Association in loving memory of Mary Loretta Nash.