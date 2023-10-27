OBITUARY: Mary Lizzie White Sledge

Mary Lizzie White Sledge, age 93 of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Wednesday, October 25, 2023.

She was a native of Williamson County, TN and member of College Grove United Methodist Church. Retired from Walmart after 15 years of service. Previously worked with Jamison Bedding.

Preceded in death by husband, Robert H. “Bobby” Sledge; parents, Terry “T.K.” and Maggie Pate White; sister, Evelyn Carlisle; brothers, Terry “T.K.” White, Jr. and William “Bill” White and grandchild, Samuel Scott Thomas.

Survived by: daughter, Martha (Larry) Thomas and Debbie (Marc) Michaelson; brother-in-law, James (Martha Jane) Sledge; grandchildren, Ennis Core “Corey” (Angelina) Wallace, Jay (Allison) Michaelson and Amy Michaelson Kelly; great-grandchildren, Kaitlynn Wallace, Owen Vincelli-Wallace, Elise Kelly, Elliot Michaelson and Lily Michaelson.

Funeral service will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Monday, October 30, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Pastor Pam Wells officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Corey Wallace, Jay Michaelson, Owen Vincelli-Wallace, Timmy Wilson, Kenny Crunk and Jim Maxwell. Honorary pallbearers will be Gail & John Sanford, Vickie & Roger Brake, Ennis Core Wallace Jr., Allean Wallace, Mike & Ron White, Gary Hicks Sr., David Garrett, Dustin Young, Ethan Reed & Henry Young.

The family would like to express their grateful appreciation to Mary Lizzie’s caretakers, Olivia, Gwen, Martha, Cam & staff of Adams Place.

Memorials may be made to College Grove United Methodist Church.

Visitation will be 5:00 PM – 7:30 PM on Sunday and one hour prior to the service on Monday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

