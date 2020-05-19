



Mary L. Gilliam, age 94 of Franklin, TN passed-away May 14, 2020 at Belvedere Commons.

Mrs. Gilliam was born in Ardmore, AL and made her career as a beautician. She was a member of Brentwood Baptist Church.

Preceded in death by: parents; Robert A. Reyer and Annie E. Extine Reyer; husband, Clayton L. Gilliam, brother, R.D. Reyer, and sister, Louise Shannon. Survived by: daughter, Cindy Charisse Gilliam; sister, Lena (Gene) Tomlin, Ardmore, AL.

Private Family Graveside will be conducted 2:00 PM Sunday, May 24, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens, Joe Copolo officiating.




