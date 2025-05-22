OBITUARY: Mary Koetzner

Mary G. “Trudy” Koetzner (Jarrel) February 17, 1948 – May 15, 2025 (age 77)

After a lifetime spent encouraging, entertaining, and uplifting everyone she met, Trudy passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 15, 2025, surrounded by her family at Vanderbilt Hospital in Nashville, Tennessee. She was a vibrant, witty, and deeply faithful soul, blessed with the ability to fill a room with love, laughter, and light.

She had a beautiful singing voice and a passion for performance. She was a loving and compassionate mother to her only child, Adam. Trudy was the kind of person who made the ordinary feel magical, using her unique voice talent to bring her characters to life with storytelling. Her quick wit and fiery spirit were unforgettable.

A believer in possibilities, no matter the circumstances, she was the ultimate prayer warrior, the one who always led our family in prayer. She held tightly to her faith, often found with her Bible nearby, highlighted and well-worn, just like her soul: full of depth, wonder, and love.

Trudy is preceded in death by her mother Betty (Jarrel) Nowak and her brother Homer Jarrel Jr. She is survived by her son, Adam Anthony Koetzner; siblings JeJe (Jarrel) Guerreno, James E. Jarrel (Mary), Brian Nowak, and Bridget (Nowak) Ruth (James); as well as many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and great-great-nieces and nephews—each of whom carries a piece of her spark.

Our lives were richer because of Trudy. Her joy and compassion can never be replaced. We will miss her dearly and will celebrate seeing her again some day.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Tuesday, May 27, 2025, at 4:00 p.m. at Brentwood Baptist Church, 7777 Concord Road, Brentwood, TN.