OBITUARY: Mary Katherine Kimbell Sprayberry

Mary Katherine Kimball Sprayberry, 48, of Brentwood, TN, passed away peacefully on October 1, 2025, after a courageous five-year battle with cancer.

Born on June 24, 1977, Mary Kate lived her life with warmth, grace, and an infectious spirit that drew people to her. Known for her outgoing nature and generous heart, she was a friend to everyone she met and a gracious hostess who delighted in bringing people together. Her home was always open, and her presence made every gathering brighter.

Above all, Mary Kate was a devoted mother who loved her son Luke with boundless devotion. Her love for her family defined her life and will continue to live on in the hearts of those she leaves behind.

Mary Kate is survived by her loving husband, Brian Sprayberry; her cherished son, Luke Sprayberry; her sister, Amy Cheney; her mother, Susan Lovett; and her brother, Karl Kimball. She also leaves behind countless friends whose lives were enriched by knowing her.

A visitation will be held at Saint Philip Catholic Church, 113 2nd Ave S, Franklin, TN 37064, on Wednesday, October 15th, beginning at 10:00 am, followed by a funeral mass at 11:00 am.

