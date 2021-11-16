OBITUARY: Mary Jo Driskill

Mary Jo Driskill, age 79 of Birmingham, AL, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away November 11, 2021.

She was born in Sunfish, KY to the late Mills & Lillian Lowe. After graduating from Edmonson County High School in Brownsville, KY, attended Murray State University where she received her Bachelor’s Degree and also met the love of her life, David. She was a follower of Jesus Christ and devoted her life to serving Him and others. She was a devoted daughter to her parents, a loving older sister to seven siblings, a devoted wife for fifty-seven years, a devoted mother to two boys, a loving grandmother to six grandchildren, a loving friend to her church family and friends, and a generous giver to those in need. She loved serving in children’s ministry at her church and, even in her career choices, was a schoolteacher that invested in the lives of young children and spent years at Lifeway Christian Resources editing material published to teach others about our Lord and Savior. She always carried herself with a peace that others recognized, and that peace even transcended a difficult disease in her final years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, William David Driskill; sisters, Virginia Lowe and Melinda Senn Anderson. She is survived by her sons, Brian (M’Leigh) Driskill of Birmingham, AL and Marc (Peggy) Driskill of Franklin, TN; grandchildren, Luke Driskill, Will Driskill, Jacob Driskill, Jack Driskill, Nick Driskill and Reese Driskill; brothers, Dale Lowe of Russellville, KY and Byron (Teresa) Lowe of Nashville, TN; sisters, Pat (Jim) Pennington of Leitchfield, KY, Myra (Harold) Sides of Gallatin, TN and Betty (Darrell) Hennion of Brownsville, KY.

A funeral service will be held 12:00 Noon Thursday, November 18, 2021 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Mary Jo’s grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Nashville Rescue Mission or the Alzheimer’s Association. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

