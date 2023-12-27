OBITUARY: Mary Jane Goins

Mary Jane Goins, age 89 of Franklin, TN passed away December 24, 2023 with her loving family by her side at Williamson Medical Center.

She was born in Stanton, Kentucky to the late Han & Mila Mae McDaniel.

Mary Jane was a member of the Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene. She was a devoted Pastor’s wife for 47 years.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Rev. Henderson Goins, Jr.; son, Michael D. Goins; brothers, Russell McDaniel and Orville McDaniel; sisters, Beulah Davis and Ruth Smallwood.

Mary Jane is survived by her son, James (Cynthia) Goins of Alaska; daughters, Vivian Self of Franklin, TN and Lisa (Chris) Watson of Franklin, TN; sister, Imogene Gilbert of Lancaster, KY; grandchildren, Michael (Cassie) Self, Stephen (Amanda) Self, Jennifer (Jeremy) Elrod, Brittany (Buddy) Lovell, Dane Watson and Robert (Bre) Watson; great-grandchildren, Will, Emmalin & Lucas, Karter & Kora, Gideon & Asher, Rozzlynne and Colesyn; many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held at 3:00 PM Sunday, December 31, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Ronnie Johnson will officiate. Entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Garden’s Remembrance Mausoleum. Active pallbearers will be Michael Self, Stephen Self, Buddy Lovell, Jeremy Elrod, Robert Watson, Dane Watson and Will Self. Great-grandchildren will serve as honorary pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to Franklin Community of Faith Church of the Nazarene or Alzheimer’s Tennessee at www.alztennessee.org

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

