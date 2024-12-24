OBITUARY: Mary Hutton Moore

Mary Hutton-Moore

April 28th, 1940 – December 19, 2024

Born to David and Mary Armstrong in Centralia, Kansas. In 1959 she married Lynn Hutton who predeceased her. Years later she met and married Allen Moore, who recently died in September 2024.

Survived by immediate family daughter, Debi Pitt (her son, Andy) son David Hutton (Kris Bagbey). A host of nieces, nephews and the extended Moore family survives her.

The family would like to extend their special thanks to Dr. Samuel Webb, MD, Hospice Registered Nurse, Kimberly Young, and faithful friend Gail Starck.

Graveside services at a later date.

