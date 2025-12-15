OBITUARY: Mary Galantowicz

Mary Galantowicz, A Life Dedicated to Faith, Family, and Community

Mary Galantowicz (nee Knotts), a devoted wife, loving mother, cherished grandmother, and active community member, passed away peacefully after a long battle with chronic lung disease on Friday, December 6, 2025. She was born on November 12, 1941, and she grew up in Sicily Island, Louisiana. Mary attended college at LSU earning bachelor’s and master’s degrees in library science. Mary later moved to Virginia where she met her husband Thomas and began a lifelong career in teaching and library science.

Family and Legacy

Mary was the beloved wife of Tom for 60 wonderful years, a partnership rooted in deep faith and mutual devotion. She was the proud mother of three children: Anne (Chris), Judi (Ryan) and David (Esther).

Mary is preceded in death by her brothers Walter and John, and is survived by her sister, Martha Newchurch. She was a treasured “Mema” to her seven grandchildren: Amanda, Hailey, Blake, Aiden, Jacob, Noah, and Chelsea. They were the joy of her life and will carry on her loving spirit.

Community and Faith

For many years, Mary served as a librarian, a role she embraced wholeheartedly due to her genuine love for children. She found great satisfaction helping young people discover the joy of reading and learning.

Her dedication to her faith was a guiding force in her life. Mary was known for her compassionate and giving nature, being highly active in the St. Philip parish community, always volunteering her time and talents to help others. Whether through church activities or local outreach, her commitment to serving others left a lasting impact on those around her.

Mary will be remembered for her gentle spirit, her enduring faith, and the unconditional love she gave to her family.

Service Information

Funeral mass will take place at 11:00AM Friday, December 12 at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Mary’s favorite charity: Shriner’s Hospitals for Children.

