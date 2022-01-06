OBITUARY: Mary Frank Mulloy King

Mary Frank Mulloy King, age 86 of Franklin, TN passed away January 3, 2021.

Retired after several years as a proofreader with Baird Ward Printing. Member of Historic Franklin Presbyterian Church.

Preceded in death by husband, Tom A. King. Survived by: daughters, Sheryl M. King and Stephenee D. (David) Tapia.

Memorials may be made to Music City Greyhound Adoption, 1128 Neptune Road, Ashland City, TN 37015 or musiccitygreyhoundadoption.org No services are scheduled at this time. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

