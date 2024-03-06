OBITUARY: Mary Faye Green Ladd

Mary Faye Green Ladd, age 90 of Chapel Hill, TN, formerly of Franklin, TN passed away on March 5, 2024.

She was born in Williamson County, TN to the late Herman & Martha Green.

Mary was a 1951 graduate of Hillsboro School in Williamson County.

She is preceded in death by her sisters, Ann Mangrum and Rosalie White; brothers, Carney Green and Larry Green.

Mary is survived by her husband of 58 years, Wade Douglas Ladd of Chapel Hill, TN; son, Douglas Craig (Laura) Ladd of Chapel Hill, TN; sister, Linda (Perry) Henry of Nolensville, TN; grandson, Keil Douglas Ladd.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM on Saturday, March 9, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Mark Lohman officiating. Entombment will follow at Williamson Memorial Garden’s Magnolia Mausoleum.

Memorials may be made to Friends of Williamson County Animal Center.

Visitation will be 4-7 PM Friday and one hour prior to the service at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/