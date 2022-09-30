OBITUARY: Mary F. Coleman

Mary F. Coleman of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Monday, September 26, 2022, she was 85 years old.

She was born in Loudoun Co., VA to the late Bernard and Dorothy Deck on April 19, 1937.

She retired from the Federal Government and UPS. She is a member of Trinity United Methodist Church.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband John E. Coleman, Sr. and her five brothers.

She is survived by her children, John E Coleman Jr., Sandra Coleman Crenshaw, Janice L. Coleman and Susan (Albert) Ragsdale; seven sisters; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to Paulette Jennette for her incredible caretaking, love and friendship to Mary and the family, we could not have done this without her.

Funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Friday, September 30, 2022 with visitation one hour prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Don Sensing will officiate. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

