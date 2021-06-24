OBITUARY: Mary Evelyn Blair

Mary Evelyn Blair, age 81 of Spring Hill, TN passed away June 21, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Glen Blair; devoted son Kenneth (Shannon) Grizzell of Elba Alabama and her loving daughter, Debe James of Spring Hill, Tn. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Tabatha, Britney, Rodney, Kennedi, Kadyn, Kris and great-grandchildren: Anslei, Blake, Bryson, Lucas, Parker, Roxie. She was preceded in death by her parents Vonte Missildine and Inez Norsworthy and grandson Christopher James. She leaves behind a brother Tommy Missildine, and sisters Kathy Gibson, Francis Cornett and Maggie Bailey.

Mary loved her family with all her heart and was always making sure they stayed on their toes….and do everything the “Mary-Way.” Her family will miss her terribly but will honor her life everyday by going on like she would have wanted us to and to make the best of each day with smiles and dreams. If you wish to honor Mary please feel free to make a donation to a charity that is as dear to your heart as Mary was to her family.

