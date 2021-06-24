OBITUARY: Mary Evelyn Blair

By
Williamson Source
-
Mary Evelyn Blair

Mary Evelyn Blair, age 81 of Spring Hill, TN passed away June 21, 2021.

She is survived by her loving husband of 40 years, Glen Blair; devoted son Kenneth (Shannon) Grizzell of Elba Alabama and her loving daughter, Debe James of Spring Hill, Tn. She will be missed by her grandchildren: Tabatha, Britney, Rodney, Kennedi, Kadyn, Kris and great-grandchildren: Anslei, Blake, Bryson, Lucas, Parker, Roxie. She was preceded in death by her parents Vonte Missildine and Inez Norsworthy and grandson Christopher James. She leaves behind a brother Tommy Missildine, and sisters Kathy Gibson, Francis Cornett and Maggie Bailey.

Mary loved her family with all her heart and was always making sure they stayed on their toes….and do everything the “Mary-Way.” Her family will miss her terribly but will honor her life everyday by going on like she would have wanted us to and to make the best of each day with smiles and dreams. If you wish to honor Mary please feel free to make a donation to a charity that is as dear to your heart as Mary was to her family.

Tnfunerals.com

Offers for you

Support our publication by shopping here

Soltea
Improve Your Heart Health with All-Natural Soltea Daily Supplement – Click Now to Save 25% Off Your First Order
All-Natural Heart Health Supplement – Save 25% Now
CodeMonkey
Coding for kids! Introducing programming games for the next generation. Get your kids coding today.
Start with a free trial.
Truebill
Lower your bills and stay on top of your financial life with Truebil, the app that helps you save every day.
Take control & start saving money!
Brigit
Know your spending habits, anticipate overdrafts, and get up to $250. Only takes 2 minutes. No credit check.
Get your finances on track.
Acorns
Acorns helps you grow your money. Take control with all-in-one investment, retirement, checking and more.
Get a $5 bonus when you sign up.
Grow Credit
Grow Credit is a free Mastercard you can use to pay your subscriptions while you build credit.
Start building your credit today!
Tally
Overcome your credit card debt with Tally. Consolidate and save money while you pay it down.
Get started with Tally today.
Gabi
The easiest way to compare and save on home and auto insurance. Match coverage, compare rates and save.
Find hundreds in savings now!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here