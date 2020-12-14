OBITUARY: Mary Estelle Willitts

Mary Estelle Willitts, age 80, of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on December 9, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee.

Mary was born in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania to Arthur Green and Dorothy Bethel on July 30, 1940. She went to school at Morristown High School, New Jersey. She married Clark Miller Willitts on September 2, 1961 in Moorestown, New Jersey. She graduated from Moorestown High School. She worked as a sales trainer for Sears Roebuck and Company for many years as well as Kresge Department Store in Levittown, Pennsylvania.

She was involved in senior action groups and loved to travel to places across the United States as well as to other countries. She enjoyed time with her family, grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Mary is preceded in death by her parents, Arthur and Dorothy Green, her brothers, Arthur and David and her sister Evelyn.

Mary is survived by her husband Clark, daughters Missy (Mike) McGarvey, Susan (Wayne) Pneuman, Steven Green, Dottie (Ed) DeWitt, Patti (Phil) Kolkow, JoAnn (Gene) Brady, Jessica (Brandon) Newsome, Shawn (Sara) McGarvey, Laura Enright, Kristina (Paul) Pleiman, Alyssa (Chad) McPherson, Brayden Pneuman, Skyler, Oliver and Evelyn Enright, Aidan and Parker Newsome, Grant and Brooks McGarvey.

A private Celebration of Life will be held December 27, 2020.

Memorials may be given to Otter Creek Church, Brentwood.

The family of Mary Willitts wishes to extend our sincere thanks to The Meadows (NHC) and the staff at Vanderbilt Medical Center for her care.