OBITUARY: Mary Emma Owens

Mary Emma Owens of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, September 17, 2022, she was 86 years old.

She was born on November 4, 1935, to Harold and Jesse Nelson.

Mary worked at Walmart for 27 years and she never met a stranger.

She is survived by sons, John Nelson (Beverly) and Tommy Owens; daughter, Marynell Owens; grandchildren, Alan Nelson, Darrell Nelson, Rhaelyn Nelson, Maggie Owens, and six great-grandchildren.

A Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Thursday, September 22, 2022 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home 3009 Columbia Ave, Franklin TN 37064, visitation will be held one hour prior to service. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

