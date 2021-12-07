OBITUARY: Mary Ellen (Marlin) Jones

Mary Ellen Marlin Jones, age 75 of the Burwood Community, TN passed away December 5, 2021.

Ellen was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and then went to work at CPS. After her marriage, she was a dedicated and loving wife and mother. She and her husband Larry worked for several years with other family members at J & S Plastering. She was a faithful member of Burwood Church of Christ.

Preceded in death by parents, Johnnie Allen and Mary Frances Robinson Marlin.

Survived by: husband, Larry K. Jones; sons, Ken (Charlene) Jones and Marc (Kayla Johnson) Jones; daughter, Beth (Ben) Worley; brother, Johnnie (Retha) Marlin; sister, Judy (Jim) Petty; grandchildren, Emily Jones, Colby Jones, Mikayla Worley, Charlie Jones and Joshua Worley.

Funeral services will be conducted 1:00 PM Thursday, December 9, 2021 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Ed Slayton officiating. Interment Johnson Hollow Cemetery. Active pallbearers will be Johnnie Marlin, Ben Worley, Jason Marlin, Colby Jones, Charlie Jones and Joshua Worley. Honorary pallbearers will be “The Burwood Belles” – Judy Hayes, Melba Johnson, Patsy Johnson, Pat Logan, Patricia Smithson, Alys Williams and in memory of deceased Marge Kral and members of Burwood Church of Christ.

The family would like to say special thanks for the loving caregivers, Heather Carroll and Carol Osburn.

Memorials may be made to Alive Hospice or Johnson Hollow Cemetery Fund. Visitation will be 4-8PM Wednesday and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com