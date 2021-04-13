OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Owens Clark

Mary Elizabeth Clark, age 84 of Franklin, TN passed away April 11, 2021.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Charles Edward Clark; father, John Thomas Owens; mother and her step-father, Beulah & Robert Pratt, Sr.; brothers, Thomas Owens and Richard Owens.
Mary is survived by her son, Charles W. (Glenda) Clark of Franklin, TN; brother, Robert (Kathy) Pratt, Jr. of Pulaski, TN; grandchildren, Charles Clark, Jr. of Franklin, TN; Bobby Lea (Billy) Stewart of Franklin, TN; great-grandchildren, Marjorie Nicole, Brooklyn Ruth, Michael Wayne Clark, BJ Stewart and Brianna Stewart.
Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Wednesday, April 14, 2021 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Burial will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Family and Friends will serve as pallbearers. Memorials may be made to Monroe Carrol, Jr. Childrens Hospital at Vanderbilt. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com
