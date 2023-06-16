OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth Davis

Mary Elizabeth Davis, age 93 of Franklin, Tennessee passed away on Tuesday, June 13, 2023 at the Heritage at Brentwood.

She was a lifelong resident of Williamson County. Mary was retired from Harpeth Terrace in Franklin, TN.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Wallace & Janie Cook; husband, Robert Lee Davis; brother, Ted Cook; sisters, Mildred Reed, Marie Layne and Alice Brown.

Mary is survived by her nieces and nephews, Ann Taylor of Bellevue, TN, Chester “Buddy” Jr. (Dana) Brown of Spanish Fort, AL, Ricky (Dawn) Brown of Franklin, TN, Michael Brown of Franklin, TN, Mary Ann (Jim) Beard of Franklin, TN, Lorene R. Smith of Franklin, TN, Darlene (Billy) McCord of Primm Springs, TN, Janet (Walter) Gilbert of Franklin, TN, Keith Cook of Unionville, TN, Mark Layne of Franklin, TN and many loving great-nieces & great-nephews.

Funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, June 19, 2023 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Jim Taylor will officiate. Burial will follow at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Nephews and family members will serve as pallbearers.

Memorials may be made to the Aveanna Hospice Care Franklin, TN.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

