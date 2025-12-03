OBITUARY: Mary Elizabeth ‘Betty’ Brown

Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Brown, 92, passed away peacefully in her sleep on November 23, after an extended illness. She was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who cherished her family, friends, church community, garden, and beloved animals.

Born on January 9, 1933, in High Point, NC, to Leslie H and Mary Moye Bowling, Betty moved with her family to Nashville as a child. She grew up in Sylvan Park and graduated from Cohn High School in 1950, where she was a cheerleader. In 1955, she married Charles H Brown, and together they shared 67 wonderful years of marriage until his passing in 2022.

Betty was an active member of St George’s Episcopal Church, the Centennial Club, and the Valley Green Garden Club. Her faith and friendships were central to her life, and she found great joy in serving her community.

She is survived by her sons, Gregory B Brown (Mindy), David H Brown (Kathryn), and Charles B Brown (Gina). Betty’s legacy continues through her grandchildren: Will Brown (Mandy), Chris Brown, Fred Brown (Britt), Carell Robinson (Tim), Nicholas Brown (Sadie), Rebecca Benton (Griffin), Daniel Brown (Kalie), and Rachel Brown. She was also blessed with great-grandchildren: Emmaline Brown, Charlie Brown, Betsy Brown, TJ Robinson, Maya Robinson, Hattie Benton, Mae Benton, Camden Brown, and one on the way.

A funeral service will be held on December 11, 2025, at 1:30 PM, with visitation beginning one hour prior, at St George’s Episcopal Church. Interment will follow in the church’s columbarium. https://www.williamsonmemorial.com

The family wishes to express their heartfelt gratitude to Rita Crowder, Betty’s caregiver, for her love and compassion over the last two years, and to the staff at Somerfield Health Center in Brentwood for their dedicated care.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St George’s Episcopal Church, 4715 Harding Pk, Nashville, TN 37205, or to a charity of your choice.

