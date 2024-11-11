OBITUARY: Mary Dixie McKee Sweeney

Mary Dixie McKee Sweeney, age 74, passed away Thursday, November 7, 2024, at Williamson Medical Center.

A native of Williamson County, Tennessee, she was the daughter of the late William McKee and the late Hattie Edgmon McKee.

She enjoyed spending time with her family and taking care of her pets. She was a woman of faith and loved the Lord.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her brother, William “Bubba” McKee.

She is survived by her husband of 49 years, Larry Sweeney; son, Joshua Burton Sweeney; sister, Shirlie McKee King; and 2 nieces, Teresa Core and Jenni Burton.

Graveside services will be conducted on Tuesday, November 12, 2024, at 12:00 PM at Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Taylor officiating. Burial will follow the graveside service. Visitation with the family after 10:00 AM Tuesday at the funeral home. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society or to the Williamson County Animal Shelter.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email