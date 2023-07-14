OBITUARY: Mary ‘Claudine’ Beard Caldwell

Mary “Claudine” Beard Caldwell, age 85 passed away on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Claudine was a lifelong native of Franklin, TN and a member of Millview Church of Christ. She was a sales representative with Avon Products with sixty years of service. She also worked as a technician with the Medicine Shoppe.

In her early years, she was a teller at Harpeth National Bank. She adored her family and was fondly called “Mama Dean”.

Preceded in death by husband, Dorris Wayne Caldwell; parents, Henry Claude and Lillie Mai Deason Beard; brothers, James Walter “J.W.” Beard and John Edward “Johnny” Beard; sister, Minnie Florence Beard Langford.

Survived by: children, Claudia Lynn Caldwell (Phillip) Sawyer, Dorris Gregory Caldwell and Dana Michelle Caldwell (Ted) Traffanstedt; sisters, Clara Lillian Beard (Joe) O’Neal and Donna Louise Beard; grandchildren, Elijah Wayne Sawyer, William Phillip Sawyer, Wyatt Will Traffanstedt and Garrett Wayne Traffanstedt; sisters in law, Ela Mai Smith Caldwell and Tanya Lynn Reed Beard and other loving family members.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, July 14, 2023 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Joe Copolo officiating. Interment Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Phillip Sawyer, Eli Sawyer, Will Sawyer, Ted Traffanstedt, Wyatt Traffanstedt, Garrett Traffanstedt, Julian Moore and Charlie Huff. Honorary pallbearers will be Millview Ladies Bible Class, Staff at Aveanna Hospice and Staff at Belvedere Commons.

A special thank you to caregiver, Ashley Frierson who Claudine adopted as her granddaughter.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Aveanna Hospice or Millview Church of Christ.

Visitation will be 3-8PM Thursday and one hour prior to the service on Friday at WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/