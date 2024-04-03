OBITUARY: Mary Charlotte Gibbs Duke

Mary Charlotte Gibbs Duke, age 99 of Franklin, TN, passed peacefully on April 2, 2024.

She was born in Greenville, SC, to the late Gilbert Franklin Gibbs and Leda Catherine Kranz Gibbs.

She is preceded in death by husband, William Ralph Duke; sisters, Aleda Mitchell, Gilberta Bail, and Norma Pyle; brother, John Gibbs.

Survived by: sons, Ralph (Cathy) Duke, and Alan Duke; daughters, Mary Beth Duke, and Laurie (Bob) Gulan; grandchildren, Unity Duke, Allison (Wes) Sink, Morgan Duke, Amey (John) Clark, Branden Glenn, Brian Summerfield and Tanner Gulan and eleven great-grandchildren.

She graduated from Lawrence County High School, Lawrenceburg, TN. After graduation, she moved to Franklin, TN and became a secretary for attorney, Capt. Tom Henderson. While raising kids, she volunteered as a room mother, den mother for Boy Scouts and B.G.A. Women’s Auxiliary.

After raising kids, she and Ralph traveled and visited all 50 states in the U.S.A., internationally to Canada, Europe, Israel and Australia. She is a former member of Fourth Avenue Church of Christ and Heritage Church of Christ; also, former member of the Jaycettes, Four Seasons Garden Club, Pioneer Corner Association and Williamson County Cancer unit, and a recipient of the Paul Harris Fellow.

Funeral services will be conducted at 2:00 PM on Sunday, April 7, 2024 at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home with Jim Taylor officiating. Interment will follow in Williamson Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers will be Brian Summerfield, Tanner Gulan, Brent Gibbs, Rex Gibbs, Gil Witt, and Hanes Sparkman. Visitation with the family will be conducted on Saturday, April 6, 2024 from 3:00-7:00 PM and also on Sunday from 1:00-2:00 PM prior to the service at the funeral home.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the employees of Vitality Living Franklin and AccentCare Hospice.

Memorials may be made to Timothy Hill Children’s Ranch, 298 Middle Road, Riverhead, New York 11901 or the charity of your choice.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME, 615 794-2289 williamsonmemorial.com

