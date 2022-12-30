OBITUARY: Mary Catherine Compton

Mary Catherine “Cathy” Compton, age 70 went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 27, 2022.

Cathy was born in Columbia TN on February 1, 1952, daughter of the late John & Mary Crigger.

She married Dan Compton in Franklin, TN on March 14, 1986. She worked as a Lead Teller for Bank of America for 20 years. She loved serving in her church at St. Philip Catholic Church in Franklin, TN. She enjoyed working in her garden and spending time with her grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Mary Evelyn and John Howard Crigger, and brothers, Wayne Crigger and Danny Crigger.

Survivors include her loving husband of 36 years, Dan Compton; Children, Cathy Michelle Coffee (Roy), Don Foster (Ben Scruggs), John Compton; Sister, Carol Haywood (Bobby); Grand-Children, Savannah Fisher (Jordan), Sierra Hibbard (Chris), Natalie Compton, Hunter Compton; Great-Grand Child, Rylan Hibbard

The family will receive friends from 4:00 PM – 8:00 PM on Monday, January 2, 2023, at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, Franklin, TN. A funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 11:00 AM at St. Philip Catholic Church, Franklin, TN with Father Bala Marneni Showraiah officiating. Visitation one hour prior to funeral Mass. A reception will follow.

Burial will take place in Polk Memorial on Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at 2:30 PM.

Any flower arrangements or memorials should be sent to Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.