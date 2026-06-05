Our precious mother, Mary Manci Boswell, formally of Henderson, KY passed away peacefully on Saturday, June 1, 2026, in Brentwood, TN where she lived her last year near family.

Mary Catherine Jones was born April 24, 1934, to Cecil and Sarah Keeth Jones in Pittsburg, KS. She graduated valedictorian from St Mary’s Catholic High School in Pittsburg, KS. She later resided in Orange, TX for fifteen years; Lenoir, NC for two years; and finally Henderson, KY for the majority of her life. Above all she was a devoted and loving wife and mother whose gentle strength and warm heart anchored her family. She was married to Sam Manci of Franklin, KS for 34 years and later Henry Boswell of Henderson, KY for 30 years. Mary developed a true passion for genealogy and spent countless hours researching and preserving the stories of generations past. This dedication culminated in the publication of three books that celebrate the heritage of three families – living treasures that will continue to connect and inspire her descendants for years to come. A devoted member of Holy Name Catholic Church, Mary was a woman of deep faith and generous spirit who supported numerous local organizations that helped women in need. She leaves a lasting legacy of faith, kindness, family, and a love of preserving the stories of those who came before her.

Mary is pre-deceased by her mother and father, her brothers David Jones and Keeth Jones, her first husband Sam Manci, her second husband Henry Boswell, her step grandchild Johan Coumou, and her sisters-in-law Orlanda Bazin and Elizabeth Robinson. She is also pre-deceased by her two nieces Lana McClellen and Betsy Ryan.

Mary is survived by her children from her first marriage: her sons Sam Manci (Linda), Tony Manci (Nena), Paul Manci (Beth), and Lew Manci (Sarah); her daughters Cathy Manci Fruit (Gaylon) and Rosemary Manci Guffy (Mike); her grandchildren: Jennifer Manci, Rebekah Manci Cordell (Bryan), Jeremy Manci (Cassie), Max Angela Manci Porter (Brie), Joshua Fruit (Natalie), Maria Fruit Bell (Ryan), Andrew Manci (Kayla), Lisa Manci Switzer (Layton), Catherine Manci Sarwark (Rob), Grace Manci, Audra Manci Van Doorn (Jay), Samantha Manci, Ryan Guffy (Oguzhan), Caroline Guffy, and Rachel Guffy; her Great-Grandchildren: Julia Cordell, Avalyn Cordell, Lewis Manci, Reagan Manci, Riley Manci, Jackson Fruit, Jonathan Fruit, Hannah Bell, Eleanora Bell, Samuel Bell, William Bell, Maryn Manci, James Switzer, and Presley Sarwark; her Step Grandchild Aaron Creamer (Kim) and Step-Great Grandchild Summer Creamer.

She is also survived by her step children from her second marriage to Henry Boswell: Susan Boswell Coumou, Carolyn Boswell Wetterer (Bill), Michael Boswell (Tamara); her step grandchildren: Laura Wetterer, Claire Wetterer, Henry Boswell, and William Boswell.

Survivors also include her sister-in-law Carol Weise of Williamsville, NY and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.

Grandsons and great grandsons will be the pall bearers: Joshua Fruit, Jeremy Manci, Andrew Manci, Ryan Guffy, Lewis Manci, and Henry Boswell.

Relatives and friends are invited to Mary’s visitation from 11:00 A.M. until 12:30 P.M. at Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home on Saturday, June 13, 2026. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:00 P.M. on Saturday at Holy Name of Jesus Catholic Church with Father Richard Meredith officiating. Burial will follow at Saint Louis Cemetery in Henderson, KY. Arrangements entrusted to Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home, A Life Celebration® Home, online condolences may be made at www.bentongluntandtappfuneralhome.com.

For more obituaries visit our obituaries page.

This obituary was published by Benton-Glunt & Tapp Funeral Home.