OBITUARY: Mary Carolyn Chambers

Mary Carolyn Oliver Chambers (Carolyn) born June 2, 1936 passed away peacefully at her residence in Brentwood, TN on October 26, 2020. She was a long time resident of Cleveland, TN. Carolyn was primarily known and wanted to be known as the devoted wife and best friend of 64 years to the late Olan Wayne (O.Wayne) Chambers. Although she held a wonderful career at Southwestern Bell/AT&T before retiring after 35 years, her proudest accomplishment was being a mother to her two daughters and grandmother to her four grandchildren.

Carolyn loved to entertain and no one was a stranger in her home. She loved to cook and host parties, bridal showers, baby showers and dinners. So much so she developed a small catering business on the side for a few years as a hobby. She had a heart of gold and always put others before herself. Carolyn was a loyal supporter of her husband in all his accomplishments. The only time she would compete with him was to win against him in their regular card game days. She used to laugh and love to say “sorry, Papa but you just got set”. She loved all sports but Alabama football and the third week in October was always her favorite. Carolyn was a true servant of God and charter member of her home church, Westmore Church of God. She had many friends and a laugh and smile that was simply contagious.

She is survived by her two daughters Jennifer Chambers Dasso (husband Fred, grandsons Fletcher, Judd Dasso) of Brentwood, TN and Lisa Chambers Davis (husband Bob, granddaughter Chelsea Davis Bailey) of Hialeah, FL. Her sister Pat Oliver Rodgers. Preceded in death by her husband, O. Wayne Chambers, her parents Tony and Grace Oliver, her brothers, Louie and Kenneth Oliver and grandson Myles Chadwick Davis.

Due to the current conditions the service is private, but a celebration of life will be held at Westmore on a date TBD. In lieu of flowers, she had requested donations to be made to her late husbands Endowment Scholarship Fund to help others achieve a higher education and continue their legacy. To donate, please mail or contact the Pentecostal Theological Seminary, 900 Walker St, NW, Cleveland, TN 37211, 423-478-1131 and reference the “O. Wayne Chambers” endowment scholarship fund.

