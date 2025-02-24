OBITUARY: Mary Braswell

Mary Braswell – Age 89 of Brentwood, TN. February 19, 2025. Preceded in death by husband, Joe E. Braswell; and sisters, Irene Lamb and Alma McCollum. Mary loved the Lord and her family very much. She was a lifetime founding member of Christ Church and a faithful prayer warrior for family, friends and the world.

Survived by daughter, Sharon (Eddie) Gusler; son, Ronnie (Pam) Braswell; grandchildren, Stephanie (Steve) Nicholson, Jeni (Steven) Geddes, Joey Gusler, Jake Gusler and Jodi Lynn Brown; 11 great-grandchildren; and sister, Helen Hollingsworth.

Funeral services will be conducted by Jim Cook and Mike Lamb on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 2:00 p.m. (visitation 12:00 noon – 2:00 p.m.) at Woodbine Funeral Home, Hickory Chapel, 5852 Nolensville Road. Interment Christ Church Memorial Gardens. Family and friends will serve as Pallbearers.

A special thanks to Hosparus of KY and a special family caregiver, Cassie Haynes.