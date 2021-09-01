OBITUARY: Mary April Hogue

Obituary for Mary April Hogue

Mary April Hogue, age 58, of Spring Hill, TN passed away August 28, 2021 at her home.

She attended Spring Hill Church of Christ and God always came first with her. She was a wonderful daughter and mother and always there when someone needed her. She was very selfless and always took care of others first. Mary had a heart for people and was a friend to many. From her own words, “I can be a little pigheaded.” She will be deeply missed.

Preceded in death by son, Joseph Goins; and father, Milburn Hogue, Sr.

Survived by daughter, Chasity (Maurice Smith) Claxton; son, Thomas Claxton; mother, Rachel Talbert Hogue; grandchildren, Caleb Thackston, Isabella Jeffreys and Niya Smith; step grandchild, Rashawn White; brothers, Milburn (Melanie) Hogue, Jr., Louis (Nora) Hogue and Tommy Hogue; sister, Elaine Cox; and several nieces and nephews.

A Memorial Service will be held at 1:00PM Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at Spring Hill Church of Christ. Visitation with the family will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Memorial donations may be made to Susan G. Komen For the Cure, 4009 Hillsboro Pike, Suite 209, Nashville, TN 37215. SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATION SERVICES. 931 486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

