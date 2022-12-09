OBITUARY: Mary Anne (Sweeney) King

Mary Anne (Sweeney) King of College Grove, Tennessee passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, she was 73 years old.

She was born to the late Joe & Flora Lee Sweeney. She grew up in Nashville, TN and graduated from Hillsboro High School.

She is preceded in death by her brothers, Steve Sweeney and Andy Sweeney.

Mary Anne is survived by her husband of 47 years, Jimmy King of College Grove, TN; daughter, Sarah (Daniel) Stephens of College Grove, TN; granddaughter, Caroline Stephens of College Grove, TN and nieces and nephews.

Graveside Service will be held Monday, December 12, 2022, at 2 p.m. at Mount Hope Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

SPRING HILL MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 931-486-0059. www.springhill-memorial.com

