OBITUARY: Mary Ann Nicorvo

With sadness, love, and profound gratitude the family of Mary Ann Nicorvo announces her passing on November 29, 2022. Mary passed peacefully at home in Franklin, TN.

Mary was predeceased by her father, mother, and brother.

Mary is survived by husband of 54 years, Richard E. Nicorvo, son Jason M. Nicorvo, daughter Meghan N. Peters, son-in-law Robert E. Peters, Jr and grandchildren Robert E. Peters III (age 14), Barrett W. Peters (age 11) and Lillian G. Peters (age 8).

Mary was born 1949 in Norfolk, Virginia. After graduating high school, Mary attended the University of Alabama, where she met Richard. Following their marriage in 1968, Mary taught 6th grade at Most Holy Rosary School in Perth Amboy, N.J. The couple was blessed with two children, Jason, and Meghan. When the children were older, Mary entered a career in hospitality management.

A 40-year resident of Franklin, Mary enjoyed being close to her grandchildren. She took them on many adventures, read bedtime stories and taught them a love of cooking pizza and being together. Mary and Rich enjoyed traveling throughout Europe and Asia. Mary freely shared the gift of hospitality with many. Mary was especially close and fond of her long term and close group of girlfriends. Games, visits, cards, ping pong, and swimming were scheduled events in Mary’s active calendar.

A celebration of Mary Nicorvo’s life and the love her family and friends have for her is planned for Saturday, December 3rd at 2 pm. Visitation starts at noon at Williamson Memorial; 3009 Columbia Avenue, Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Alive Hospice.

