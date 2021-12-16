OBITUARY: Mary Ann Ladd Holt

Mary Ann Ladd Holt, age 72, passed away December 14, 2021 at her residence after a brief illness.

Born in Williamson County to the late Clifton C. and Ruth Bowman Ladd. Mary Ann was a homemaker and she loved cooking and her pets, watching gun smoke and old western shows, but most of all loved her family and friends and spending time with them. She will be greatly missed.

Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her Aunt Betty “Bo” McCampbell

Survivors include her husband of fifty years and love of her life, Larry M. Holt, son, Clayton Holt, daughter, Melissa Holt Winters, sister, Cynthia Ford, grandchildren, Anthony (Courtney) Winters, great-grandchildren, Wyatt and Weston Winters.

Graveside services will be conducted 11:00 AM Friday December 17, 2021 in Williamson Memorial Gardens with Jim Taylor officiating. Visitation hours will be 4:00PM to 8:00PM on Thursday at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home.

Honorary Pallbearers will be Shelia Starnes, Jennifer Caldwell, James Mathis, James Smith, Dr. Samuel Webb, Suzanne McCampbell, and Willowbrook Hospice.

Memorials may be made to the Williamson County Animal Shelter or American Cancer Society.