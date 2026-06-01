Mary Ann Harper, age 86 passed away May 29, 2026. Mary was born in Tennessee to the late Richard Stem and Frances Ryan Pitts. She was a member of College Grove Methodist Church. Ann was the former cafeteria manager at College Grove School. She later ran the daycare at College Grove Church of Christ. Her love for children was evident and after working at the church, she began keeping children in her home where she was affectionately known as “Nanny Ann”. Ann was a talented quilter and seamstress. She made many of quilts for church auctions, raising thousands of dollars for the community. Ann was also a member of the Stem Family Quartet and spent over 40 years singing gospel music. She knew her way around the kitchen and enjoyed cooking for her family and friends. Ann will be missed by all who knew her.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years, Raymond Harper; sons, Joel (Crystal) Harper and David (Kristi) Harper; daughter, Melissa Tidwell; brother, Chris (Sheila) Pitts; sister, Richie (Kenny) Reed; grandchildren, Joseph Harper, Jordan Harper, Brady Harper, Mason Harper, Andrew Tidwell and Claire Haley; great-grandchildren, Hendrix, Frank, Cameron and Lola; best friend, Frankie Jean McPeak and many other loving family members and friends.

Funeral service will be held 2:00PM Monday, June 1, 2026 with visitation two hours prior to the service at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home. Pastor Pam Wells will officiate. Burial will follow at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Pallbearers will be Chris Pitts, Joel Harper, Andy Tidwell, Todd Whaley, Steve Dodd and Jamie Yates. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com

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This obituary was published by Williamson Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services.