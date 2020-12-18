OBITUARY: Mary Ann Fisher

Mary Ann Fisher, 46, of Dover, Arkansas passed away unexpectedly Tuesday morning, December 15, 2020 after a brief illness.

She was born May 8, 1974 in Knoxville, Tennessee to Greg and Mary Jean Watson Bruss.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, George and Ann Bruss, Eugene and Mary Watson, and her uncle Tom Davis.

She is survived by her husband Joshua Fisher, her parents, her brother John Bruss and Laura, her uncle and godfather John Watson and Kate, great aunt Dot Cowan, her uncle George Bruss and Mary Beth, her aunt Bea Slick and Jack, her nephew Ryan Bruss, and her nieces Rachel Bruss and Madelyn Pelich.

Mary Ann grew up in Franklin, Tennessee where she graduated from Page High School and then moved to Georgia where she met her husband. They were married in Knoxville, Tennessee and moved to Arkansas where her husband teaches at Arkansas Tech University in Russellville.

Mary Ann had the biggest heart in the whole world. She loved life and was a friend to everyone she met. She also had a great love for animals, especially her cats, Neyland and Ripley. Her loving personality and kind nature will be sadly missed by all. She left this life way too soon, but God needed another beautiful angel and He could not have picked a better one.

Visitation will be held at Williamson Memorial Funeral Home in Franklin on Sunday, December 20, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral Mass will be at St. Philip Church on Monday, December 21 at 11:00 a.m. with visitation one hour prior and burial in Williamson Memorial Gardens following the service.