OBITUARY: Mary Ann Crafton Reed

Mary Ann Crafton Reed (age 79) died December 21, 2020, after a long battle against Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on February 15, 1941, in College Grove TN to Wallace Crafton and Nellie Blythe Andrews Crafton.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents and all of her siblings: Leo Crafton Burns, Sue Crafton Speakman, Faye Crafton Adair, Charles Crafton and Robert Crafton. She is survived by her husband of 61 years, Charles Aaron Reed; her daughter Delisa Reed Locke (David Locke); and grandchildren Reed McMurray Locke and William Ramsey Locke.

Ann graduated from College Grove High School, Class of 1959, and loved reunions with classmates. She married her sweetheart Aaron on June 6, 1959, and they were devoted to each other for 61 years.

Ann was a dedicated career woman who served in Human Resources for over 20 years. Her longest tenure was at Samsonite, where she made lifelong friends. One of Ann’s favorite things was to travel with her “Samsonite Friends”. She loved working every day of her career, until her retirement from Quality Industries in 2012.

Ann always greeted people with a bright smile. She was a loving and supportive mother, who thrilled to see her daughter excel in tap dance, ballet and cheerleading. She was actively involved at Eagleville United Methodist Church and dearly loved her church and community friends. Growing up with meager means gave her the incentive to become an excellent seamstress, so she could make all the clothes she wanted. One of Ann’s favorite hobbies was traveling with girlfriends, including her best friend Ruth. Ann thrived on entertaining the extended family for holiday meals and gatherings. Committing time to her extended family of 16 nieces and nephews kept her busy. Aaron and Ann managed a very large garden and she was adept at canning and “putting food away”. She loved cooking, gardening, and decorating the house for every season. Spending time with her sisters and sisters-in-law making crafts (ceramics, antiquing, decoupage) was a favorite pastime. Ann adored numerous traditions with her grandkids such as watching the Nutcracker, baking cookies, and sleepovers. They were the light of her later life.

A Graveside Service will be held 1:00PM Tuesday, December 22, 2020 at Williamson Memorial Gardens. Visitation with the family is at the graveside immediately following. The family suggests memorials in lieu of flowers to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or Eagleville United Methodist Church,375 Ole Hwy 99, Eagleville TN 37060.

We, the family, are comforted by knowing that Ann is now in Heaven and knows the many loved ones with whom she is reunited. We believe she can look down to see those of us she left behind and know us and love us. We are grateful for her restoration.