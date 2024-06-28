OBITUARY: Mary Ann Bishop

Mary Ann Bishop, age 84, passed away peacefully on June 25, 2024, at Alive Hospice in Nashville, Tennessee.

Born on March 15, 1940, in Flint, Michigan, she was the beloved daughter of the late Herbert and Anna Bishop.

Mary Ann, Sister Assumpta, was a former Sister in the Order of St. Joseph. She lived in Franklin, Tennessee.

Mary Ann will be remembered for her sharp intellect, boundless love, and kind spirit. Her witty sense of humor brought joy to those around her, making her a cherished friend, sister and aunt. She was deeply committed to serving others and found great fulfillment, later in life, in her volunteer work at BrightStone School in Franklin, where she touched countless lives with her dedication and compassion. Mary Ann was also a teacher and in her lifetime of teaching she taught over 2000 students.

Throughout her life, Mary Ann led with purpose and intention. Her family was at the center of her heart, and she treasured every moment spent with them. Her warmth and generosity left a lasting impact on everyone she met, and her legacy of love and service will continue to inspire all who knew her.

Mary Ann is survived by her loving family who include her siblings: William (Meredith) Bishop, Donna Schmidt, Rita Brockman, and Daniel (Carmen) Bishop, and dozens of nieces and nephews.

Mary Ann is reunited with her parents and brothers: Jerry, Al, and Bob Bishop.

A funeral mass for Mary Ann will be held on Tuesday, July 2, 2024, at 11:00 AM at St. Philip’s Catholic Church. Mary Ann will be laid to rest at Polk Memorial Gardens.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to BrightStone School in Franklin, Tennessee. http://www.brightstone.org/donate/give-now/

Williams Funeral Home is assisting with the arrangements. Condolences can be given to the family at williamsfh.com.

For more obituaries visit https://williamsonsource.com/obituaries/

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email