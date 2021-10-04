OBITUARY: Mary Anglin Whitley

Mary Anglin Whitley, age 73 of Franklin, TN passed away September 28, 2021.

Mary is preceded in death by her husband, Emmett Anglin; son, Harley Anglin; daughter, Margaret Alice Anglin and son in-law, Thomas Heron.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna Anglin, Chelsey Watson, Brenda Anglin and Linda (Bill) Crowder; son, Eddie Anglin; grandchildren, Emmett Anglin, Mary Strong, Emily White, William Mitchell, Richard Mitchell Jr, Sarah Netherton, BJ McCandless, Sharon Morgan, Khyler, Hayden, Karson and Raeleigh Watson and 22 great grandchildren.

A graveside service will be held 2:00 Tuesday, October 5, 2021 at the Anglin Family Cemetery in Fairview, TN with visitation one hour prior at the cemetery. In lieu of flowers the family asks for donations made to the Mary Whitley Memorial Fund. Services in care of Williamson Memorial Funeral Home, 615-794-2289 www.williamsonmemorial.com