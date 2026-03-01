Mary Alta Crawford Fardella, age 80 of the Peytonsville Community passed away on February 26, 2026 with her family by her side. Mary was the second oldest of six children of Jessie Edward Crawford and Estelle Ladd Crawford. Preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Tony Fardella; sister, Martha V. Boone; brother, William Edward (Bunker Bill) Crawford and nephew, Shannon P. Boone.

Survived by: brothers, Jesse L. (Bertha) Crawford, Robert Thomas (Charolotte) Crawford; sister, Jean C. (Billy) Poteete; sister in law, Ada L. Crawford, nieces and nephews, Michelle Crawford (Blake) Hamilton, Danny (Jessica) Crawford, Jenny Poteete, Christy Ladd, Tim (Beth) Boone, Shawn (Jennifer) Boone and Jenny (Jerad) Bates; sixteen great nieces and nephews and three great great nieces and nephews. Even though Mary had no children but considered her younger brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews as her children.

Mary was a master seamstress. She hand made all of the stage outfits for her husband’s music band. She was always knitting when she was resting in a chair or visiting with family. Mary loved music and listening to recordings of her husband’s band. She traveled with the band as their driver, administrator and manager. She loved gardening and working with flowers, particularly her roses. She had quite the green thumb when working with flowers. According to her family, she was somewhat a speed demon …”the faster the better”! She loved her family greatly and loved to talk with anyone about memories about her siblings, friends and family.

Mary also had quite a sense of humor. She loved telling stories and laughing with family and friends. Mary will be greatly missed by her family and remembered very fondly. The family would like to acknowledge a special thanks to her niece, Michelle, as her caretaker and her nephew, Danny and Jessica and her family she lived with, Tommy and Charolotte for helping take such great care of Mary when her health declined. The family would also like to extend a special thanks and appreciation to the staff and nurses of Amedisys Home Health, Amedisys Hospice Care, Amedisys Physical Therapists and First Light Home Care, especially sitter, Sunshine Williams.

