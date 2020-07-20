



Mary Aline Barnes, age 85 of Franklin, TN went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Mary was born in Williamson Co, TN on December 18, 1934, daughter of the late William & Annie Lou Geasley.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Fount Barnes, Jr.; daughter, Rita Faye; siblings, Hazel Martin, Bill Geasley, Flossie Tomlin & Ella Ladd.

Survivors include her son, Terry (Janice) Barnes; sister, Shirley (Neil) Barnhill; grandchildren, Crystal (Blaine) Fly & Cody Barnes; 2 great-grandchildren, Jenna & Jack Fly; sister-in-law, Marilyn Geasley & numerous nieces & nephews.

There will be a graveside service held at 11:00 AM on Monday, July 20, 2020 at Johnson Hollow Cemetery, with Pastor Ronnie Johnson officiating.

The family would like to extend a Special thank you to the staff of Willowbrook Hospice and Southern Care Nursing Home for the wonderful and compassionate care they provided. Also, a special thank you to Kimberly Young & Julie Walls.



