OBITUARY: Mary Alice Garrett

Mary Alice Garrett, age 98 of Franklin, TN passed away Friday, Feb. 4, 2022.

She was born in Franklin, TN to the late Charlie and Daisy Beard Holt.

Mary was a native and lifelong resident of Middle, Tennessee.

She was formally employed as an assembly worker at CPS in Franklin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Finis Garrett, and seven siblings.

Mary is survived by her sister, Cleo Holt; a sister-in-law, Sadie Holt, and several nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 at Mt Hope Cemetery in Franklin, TN.

In lieu of flowers, Memorials may be made to St Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

