Mary Agnes Pitcock Edde, age 91 of Franklin, TN passed away April 11, 2020 at her home.

Born in Lincoln County, TN to the late Richard & Annie Pitcock. She retired from Bellsouth after 30 plus years of service. Mary formerly attended Oak Valley Baptist Church and Thompson Station Church.

Preceded in death by her husband, G.W. Edde and eleven brothers and sisters. Survived by daughters, Linda Spivey and Barbara (J.O.) Ladd of Thompsons Station, TN; grandchildren, Denise (Jeremy) Roberson, Mary Hope (Greg) Roberson and Adam (Megan) Ladd; great-grandchildren, Hailey Roberson, Briar Roberson, Cole Roberson and Auryn Ladd.

A private family service will be held at Mt. Olivet Cemetery in Nashville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital, Cancer Research Institute or the American Cancer Society. WILLIAMSON MEMORIAL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 615-794-2289. www.williamsonmemorial.com